BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Jeffrey E. Gundlach Building at the AKG will open on Thursday, the museum announced Monday.

The Gundlach building, which was closed for construction while the museum marked its grand reopening in June, features an extensive chronological installation of the most significant artwork in the museum’s collection. That artwork will be available for viewing in the Robert and Elisabeth Wilmers Building as well as the second floor of the Gundlach Building.

The museum is open five days a week, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The AKG had officially reopened more than 50,000 of its square feet last month after a renovation that began in 2019.