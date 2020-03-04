Gunman in Main Street double shooting sentenced to five years in prison

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Buffalo man who injured two people in a shooting last March will spend five years in prison, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office says.

Elon Fitzgerald, 25, was sentenced by an Erie County Court Judge on Wednesday.

On March 30, 2019, at 3:45 a.m. Fitzgerald fired multiple shots into a vehicle on Main Street near the Kensington Expressway, injuring two people.

Both victims were released from ECMC after being treated for injuries, according to officials.

Fitzgerald pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in January.