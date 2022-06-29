BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During searches that took place Monday, Buffalo police turned up a number of weapons, ammunition and some cocaine.

On the 200 block of Forest Avenue, police found two shotguns, a pistol and ammunition. As a result, 28-year-old Buffalo resident Edgar Morales was charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

Another search, this time on Shepherd Street, resulted in even more weapons being found. Police say they located four guns; two, an assault rifle and a semi-automatic pistol, were loaded. In addition to that, they say two conversion devices, three digital scales, packaging and a gram of cocaine were found.

Abimael Cirino-Rivera, 40, was subsequently charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminally using drug paraphernalia.