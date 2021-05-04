Habitat Buffalo celebrates Women Build Week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In honor of “Women Build Week,” Habitat for Humanity in Buffalo is teaming up with women to renovate homes for families in need.

Throughout the week, more than 100 women volunteers will be putting on their hard hats and getting to work.

“This is the first time we’ve been able to bring people together like this in more than 13 months,” said Stephanie Lawson, Director of Development & Communications.

Amid the pandemic, the need for affordable housing is more important than ever. “There are many families still in need so we have to get right back to work and we’re counting on the community to step up and help us out,” said Lawson.

Habitat for Humanity Buffalo and its’ volunteers will put in more than 6,000 hours of work into each home. A home on Woodlawn avenue is in the midst of being fully renovated and two homes on Verplank street will built from the ground up.

Each home will be going to a local families in need. “We call it a hand up, not a hand out,” said Lawson. “We help families qualify for a mortgage. So in order for families to purchase a Habitat Home, they need to put in 400 hours of sweat equity so they’re out on site, swinging the hammer.”

The three homes are expected to be finished by the end of the year. But it’s not just about building the them, it’s also about building a community and hope.

“These families will be helping each other build their homes and the other homes in this neighborhood and then when they move in, they are already community — they’ve already been helping each other,” said Executive Director, Teresa Biachi.

If you’re interested in volunteering or learning more about Habitat For Humanity, head here.