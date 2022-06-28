BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A house on Wende Street in Buffalo is looking a lot better after receiving rehabilitation courtesy of Habitat for Humanity.

This home, in the city’s Bailey Green neighborhood, was improved in partnership with students from Erie 1 BOCES.

“Bailey Green is a historically disinvested neighborhood, in which the Habitat Buffalo, along with other community partners, has made a multi-year commitment to improve the availability of affordable housing and improve the lives of residents,” Habitat for Humanity Buffalo said.

Habitat for Humanity says students worked on the framing, drywall, HVAC, electric and plumbing, alongside Habitat for Humanity volunteers.

“The house was transferred onto a pre-poured foundation, and finished by Habitat Buffalo volunteers,” Habitat for Humanity Buffalo said.

The organization, which describes its mission as bringing “people together to build homes, communities and hope,” teamed with the Bauer Foundation and Univera for funding.

But it goes beyond building and rehabilitating homes. Habitat for Humanity Buffalo’s Director of Development and Communications, Stephanie Lawson, says the group has the families’ futures in mind, too.

“And they do that by establishing a bank account and contributing to a savings every month,” Lawson said. “They attend classes. They make sure that their children show up for school and get perfect attendance and they come out and they work alongside us.”

Dedication of the home to a local family took place on Monday morning.