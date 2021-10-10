Hamburg women hospitalized after flipping SUV on Scajaquada Expressway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg woman was hospitalized Friday morning after rolling her SUV on Route 198.

A Buffalo Police spokesperson told News 4 the accident happened just after 2 a.m. when the 31-year-old woman was driving west on the Scajaquada Expressway at Parkside Avenue. She hit a guardrail and rolled her SUV.

She was taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

BPD said no charges were filed.

