BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Did you miss your shot at seeing “Hamilton” the first time it came to Buffalo? Well, good news for you, as the acclaimed rap musical is coming back!

Shea’s Performing Arts Center season ticket holders are being told that Alexander Hamilton and the rest of the American Revolution-era cast will be back in Buffalo from November 3-22. It was last here in 2018.

So far, it’s the only show that’s been revealed for Shea’s next season. More will be released on March 3.