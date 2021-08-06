“Hamilton” tickets go on sale this Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tickets for “Hamilton” at Shea’s will go on sale this Monday.

The popular musical is coming to town this December, and performances will continue through January 2.

A maximum of eight tickets per buyer will be sold when they become available at 10 a.m. Prices range from $49 to $159. A select number of premium seats will be available for $249.

Tickets will be available at Sheas.org, Ticketmaster.com and the Shea’s box office.

