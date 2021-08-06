“Hamilton” tickets go on sale this Monday

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tickets for “Hamilton” at Shea’s will go on sale this Monday.

The popular musical is coming to town this December, and performances will continue through January 2.

A maximum of eight tickets per buyer will be sold when they become available at 10 a.m. Prices range from $49 to $159. A select number of premium seats will be available for $249.

Tickets will be available at Sheas.org, Ticketmaster.com and the Shea’s box office.

MORE | Some people getting an early chance to grab Hamilton tickets

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now

Olympics News & Medal Count