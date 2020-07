BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The hand sanitizer dispensers that were recently installed on the NFTA’s fleet of buses have been recalled.

The NFTA says all of those dispensers have been removed, but providing hand sanitizer to passengers remains a top priority.

New dispensers will be installed as soon as they’re readily available.

The NFTA says it is “working on getting new sanitizer and having it replenished soon.”