Harlem Globetrotters coming to Buffalo in February

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 25: Angelo “Spider” Sharpless #42 of the Harlem Globetrotters slides across the court as he is introduced before the team’s exhibition game against the Washington Generals at the Orleans Arena on August 25, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This February, the Harlem Globetrotters will be in Buffalo to bring their Spread Game Tour to the KeyBank Center.

The 7 p.m. show will take place at the KeyBank Center on February 4. It’s not clear when general ticket sales will begin, but Harlem Globetrotters Preferred Customers can access tickets early.

More information on their Buffalo stop can be found here.

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now