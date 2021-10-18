Harlem Globetrotters coming to Buffalo in February

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 25: Angelo “Spider” Sharpless #42 of the Harlem Globetrotters slides across the court as he is introduced before the team’s exhibition game against the Washington Generals at the Orleans Arena on August 25, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This February, the Harlem Globetrotters will be in Buffalo to bring their Spread Game Tour to the KeyBank Center.

The 7 p.m. show will take place at the KeyBank Center on February 4. It’s not clear when general ticket sales will begin, but Harlem Globetrotters Preferred Customers can access tickets early.

More information on their Buffalo stop can be found here.