Harriet Tubman Virtual 5K kicks off in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo is paying tribute to one of America’s most well-known abolitionists.

This weekend marks the start of the Harriet Tubman Virtual 5k.

Officials marked the occasion with a walk down Michigan Avenue to the Freedom Wall.

Participants have until the end of April to walk or run this year’s 5k. Organizers hope to have the race in person next year.

Race Director Petrina Cursie told us, “It’s not just an event, but the community comes together and they’re unified. And that people learn more information about this area, about the African American Corridor, and they branch out and learn more about the underground railroad.”

Registration is open until April 16. For more information, click here.