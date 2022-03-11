BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Do you have bulk trash and live in Buffalo? Want to get rid of it? Here’s how.

The City of Buffalo will start Spring 2022 Bulk Trash pickup the week of April 10 in the Ellicott District.

Here’s the full schedule:

Ellicott District: Week of April 10

Fillmore District: Week of April 24

Niagara District: Week of May 1

Masten District: Week of May 8

Lovejoy District: Week of May 15

South District: Week of May 22

Delaware District: Week of June 5

North District: Week of June 12

University District: Week of June 26

The city asks residents to follow neighborhood parking regulations, so crews have enough room to make curbside pickups.

Trash piles cannot exceed 12 ft. long, 3 ft. wide, and 3 ft. high, and electronic trash cannot be included with bulk trash.

Four Tire Drop-Off Days are slated for 2022. These dates are April 9, May 14, July 9 and September 10 at the Broadway Garage at 197 Broadway from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Households are limited to drop off four tires per day and rims must be removed.

To get rid of electronic waste, head to the city’s Engineering Garage located at 1120 Seneca Street. Hours are Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Senior citizens and disabled residents can set up special arrangements for electronic waste pickup on the first Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. by calling 311.