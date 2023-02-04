BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire in the City of Buffalo caused around $310,000 in damages early Saturday morning, officials said.
Buffalo fire responded to the call to the apartment complex at 86 Hawley Street around 12:15 a.m. Saturday. Investigators say the fire started on the second floor of the building. The Red Cross is assisting five people.
The cause is still under investigation.
