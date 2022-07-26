BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the fight against opioid overdoses and deaths, the Erie County Department of Health is providing resources to local restaurants and bars.

Starting in Buffalo, the health department is providing harm reduction materials and supplies at no cost. These include Narcan kits and branded bags, as well as coasters with messages aimed at preventing overdoses.

“Though we have been met with reluctance by a small number of restauranteurs and bar managers, that resistance is largely rooted in the stigma around substance use and overdoses. This is an opportunity to confront that stigma,” Cheryll Moore, the county’s Opiate Epidemic Task Force director, said. “If having Narcan on site means that one customer, or one employee, makes it home alive after an opioid overdose, it’s completely worth it.”

In order to get these supplies, you can fill out an online form here. Regarding the rest of the county, health officials plan to expand this initiative by the end of summer.

For information on trainings regarding opioids and other substances, click or tap here.