Healthcare organization and Buffalo church team up to make sure community is fed this Thanksgiving

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A healthcare organization teamed up with a local church Thursday night to make sure everyone has a turkey at their table this Thanksgiving.

Molina Healthcare and the Prince of Peace Christian Church held a giveaway on Buffalo’s West Side.

More than 200 turkeys were given out to families in need. People were also able to pick up warm meals and groceries.

Organizers say it’s important that no family goes hungry this holiday season.

“There are a lot of families that don’t know where their next meal is coming from and this is the perfect opportunity to not just show our community that we are visible, but that we care, they are important to us,” said Pastor Gabriel Gauthier, Prince of Peace Christian Church.

Their good work doesn’t stop after the winter months this past summer they gave away 750 backpacks to families in the community.