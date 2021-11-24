Healthcare workers filling up totes with turkeys for those in need

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York healthcare workers are giving back to people in need this holiday season.

Sisters of Charity Hospital and St. Joe’s are filling people’s pantries before Thanksgiving — a tradition that’s been around for 40 years.

Healthcare workers are filling up totes filled with turkey and all the holiday fixings.

“The people here are so generous that we can help those who are in greater need,” Father Louis Klein says. “And just a great feeling. Not just a feeling but a sense of God’s work being done here.”

Organizers say over 100 30-gallon totes will go to those in need this holiday season.