HEAP outreach event happening in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re looking for help with HEAP, an outreach program will be taking place in Buffalo on Tuesday.

HEAP, which stands for Home Energy Assistance Program, is designed to help people pay their utility bills.

The outreach event is taking place at the Community Health Center of Buffalo at 34 Benwood Ave. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those who attend are asked to bring the identification of everyone living at their address, heating bill, proof of income and lease or landlord statement.

More information can be found by calling (716) 986-9199 ext. 6004 or (716) 858-8869.