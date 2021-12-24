Hearts for the Homeless hosts lasagna dinner

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hearts for the homeless and other local communities are helping families in need this holiday season through a decades-old tradition.
A free lasagna dinner was served to families at the Buffalo Dream Center Friday. Families were treated to music, dancing and a drama performance to go along with their meals. The event attracted and housed around 200 participants.
Pastor Johns of Buffalo Dream Center says serving others is what Christmas is all about.
