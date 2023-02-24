BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Just after 8 a.m., Buffalo police responded to a call about an alleged active shooter at Nichols School.

Multiple police vehicles responded to the scene, and were seen outside the school.

As a precaution, the school was temporarily placed on lockdown and police canvassed the school with K-9 units.

No evidence of an active threat was found.

Unlike many schools in the area, class was in session for students at Nichols, which is a private school on Amherst Street in north Buffalo. Students there were on break Monday and Tuesday.

Nichols released a statement to News 4 around 9:45 a.m.

“This morning, the Buffalo Police received a threat to the Nichols School and immediately came to campus and initiated a lockdown,” a representative of Nichols said. “They canvased the campus and buildings with personnel and K9 units, all of which have been cleared. Our safety protocols worked as intended, and the lockdown has been lifted.”