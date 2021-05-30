Helium Comedy Club offers outdoor shows as people get used to going in-person again

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Life in Western New York continues its slow return to near-normal, just in time for summer.

Helium Comedy Club in Buffalo is moving some of its shows outside to help people laugh during these tough times.

Sunday was the first time Helium held one of its shows outdoors. They actually set up the chairs and tables on this patio. It was all to make people comfortable going to shows again.

Venues like Helium were one of the last places to reopen their doors in Buffalo. The comedy club opened last month after being closed for more than a year from the pandemic.

Since reopening, General Manager Shawn Eckart says, they’ve had to add in more shows to keep up with the demand because shows are at a limited capacity still. News 4 also caught up with a few local comedians who are thrilled to get back to performing in front of people.

Local comedian Clayton Williams told us, “It’s just like a whole different experience here. You don’t know how people are going to react, you’re just like, I hope the crowd is excited, everyone is feeling good. I know I’m excited but nervous and it was actually a lot of fun just getting back in the swing of things.”

Another WNY comedian, Jameel Key said, “It’s crazy, because it felt like a different life after a year of not doing it, it just seemed like it wasn’t a thing anymore so now, it feels good. It’s a little weird still but it’s good to at least be doing it.”

Tables are still spaced out 6 feet and capacity is still limited with 100 people inside during the shows.

The curfew on indoor dining does end Monday.