BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Whether you prefer crunchy or creamy peanut butter, FeedMore Western New York, is collecting all different types of peanut butter this weekend, during their annual “Spread the Love” food drive.

“Peanut butter is a highly requested item at our partnered food pantries and it’s also used in our backpack program that also provides kid friendly food to elementary students who do not have enough to eat on the weekends,” said Catherine Shick, Public Relations Manager, Feed More WNY.

According to Shick, the drive was first started in the beginning of the pandemic, as a way to make sure they are getting increased amounts of donations of peanut butter, which is used in both food pantries throughout the four counties they serve, and is essential to helping food insecure families. After the holiday season, FeedMore experiences a dramatic decline in donations, when the need grows greater.

“We have seen a 22% increase in terms of people visiting our food pantries in the last six months alone,” said Shick. “We know there are a lot of people out there struggling to make ends meet and donations like peanut butter really help FeedMore WNY, really help our community members who are food insecure.

They’re accepting donations, Saturday Feb. 18, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at their warehouse, 91 Holt St. in Buffalo. If you can’t make it out to the warehouse, you can also donate peanut virtually here, where you can purchase peanut butter that will go directly to them.

For more information on FeedMore Western New York, you can visit their website here.