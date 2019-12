BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–You can help the Habitat for Humanity Buffalo one beer at a time.

The organization kicked off its “The House Beer Built” campaign.

From now until the end of next year, you can get your hands on a craft brew tour card.

The booklet will let you get a free drink at certain bars, distilleries, and breweries across Western New York.

Money raised supports the restoration of a home for a Western New York family in need.