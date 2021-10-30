Hennepin Community Center skating rink unveiled

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo is opening a new skating rink and honoring a Sabres legend.

Officials unveiled the new rink at the Hennepin Community Center Saturday.

The Sabres Foundation was on hand to announce a $10,000 grant to the Buffalo Police Athletic League’s “Learn to Skate” program.

The donation was made in honor of Val James the first Black American to play in the NHL.

The Sabres Foundation also announced it was giving free tickets to Police Athletic League members and their families to attend the red wings game on the sixth.