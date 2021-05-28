Here are the new things you can enjoy at Canalside and the Outer Harbor this summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Waterfront will be full of fun for everyone this summer, with activities in store all the way through Labor Day weekend.
The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC) and Be Our Guest (BRG) announced details about the 2021 season on Friday morning.
Here are the new aspects of this summer:
Canalside
- Buffalo Heritage Carousel
- Expanded beer garden at Clinton’s Dish
- Free tours of Packet Boat building in the Longshed
- Shark Girl returns
- Free Explore & More Children’s Museum outdoor programming
- Kayaks, water bikes and paddle boats
- Free Fitness at Canalside presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY
- Creators on the Boardwalk markets
- Historical programming, including a new partnership with Young Audiences of WNY
Outer Harbor
- Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront Air Show
- New beer garden at Wilkeson Pointe featuring a double decker bar and Nosh and Nibble food truck
- Impulse art installation at Wilkeson Pointe
- New food and beverage area at the Lakeside Bike Park
- Fitness in the Parks presented by Independent Health
MORE | Find full schedules for Canalside and the Outer Harbor here.
