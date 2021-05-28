Here are the new things you can enjoy at Canalside and the Outer Harbor this summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Waterfront will be full of fun for everyone this summer, with activities in store all the way through Labor Day weekend.

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC) and Be Our Guest (BRG) announced details about the 2021 season on Friday morning.

Here are the new aspects of this summer:

Canalside

Buffalo Heritage Carousel

Expanded beer garden at Clinton’s Dish

Free tours of Packet Boat building in the Longshed

Shark Girl returns

Free Explore & More Children’s Museum outdoor programming

Kayaks, water bikes and paddle boats

Free Fitness at Canalside presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY

Creators on the Boardwalk markets

Historical programming, including a new partnership with Young Audiences of WNY

Outer Harbor

Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront Air Show

New beer garden at Wilkeson Pointe featuring a double decker bar and Nosh and Nibble food truck

Impulse art installation at Wilkeson Pointe

New food and beverage area at the Lakeside Bike Park

Fitness in the Parks presented by Independent Health

MORE | Find full schedules for Canalside and the Outer Harbor here.