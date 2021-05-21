Here’s who’s participating in this year’s Taste of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This year, the Taste of Buffalo is going to happen in person. And now we know who will be there.

Here is the list of participating restaurants for this year’s event, which will take place on July 10 and 11:

A Gust of Sun (winery)

Alex’s Place

Babcias Pierogi

The Bavarian Nut Company

Buffalo Soul

BW’s Barbecue

Carmine’s

Casa Azul

Cheesecake Guy

The Cheesy Chick

Chrusciki Bakery/Simply Pierogi

Danny’s South

Dirty Bird Chicken N’ Waffles

Eli Fish Brewing Company

Lavin’s Food Truck

Lloyd Taco

Local Kitchen and Beer Bar

Merritt Estates (winery)

Nick Charlap’s Ice Cream

Osteria 166

Papi Grande

Pizza Amore “The Wood Fire Way”

Share Kitchen & Bar Room

Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill

Sweet Melody’s

Sweet Life Dessert

Tops Friendly Markets

Venus Greek & Mediterranean

Water Lily Cafe

“The restaurants in this year’s Taste are some of western New York’s favorites and we couldn’t

be happier to be able to provide a venue for them to reunite with the public. It’s been a long time since we’ve all been together as a community and Buffalonians are ready and willing to throw a party that supports the local businesses that have gone through so much over the past year.” Amber Hartman, Taste of Buffalo Chairwoman

Again this year, each restaurant will offer a “Healthy Option” menu item. Additionally, restaurants have the option to offer “taste portions” of one of their menu options in order to allow more flexibility in menu planning and portioning.

The list of individual menu items will be shared next month in the Taste of Buffalo’s virtual event guide.