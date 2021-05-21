Here’s who’s participating in this year’s Taste of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This year, the Taste of Buffalo is going to happen in person. And now we know who will be there.
Here is the list of participating restaurants for this year’s event, which will take place on July 10 and 11:
- A Gust of Sun (winery)
- Alex’s Place
- Babcias Pierogi
- The Bavarian Nut Company
- Buffalo Soul
- BW’s Barbecue
- Carmine’s
- Casa Azul
- Cheesecake Guy
- The Cheesy Chick
- Chrusciki Bakery/Simply Pierogi
- Danny’s South
- Dirty Bird Chicken N’ Waffles
- Eli Fish Brewing Company
- Lavin’s Food Truck
- Lloyd Taco
- Local Kitchen and Beer Bar
- Merritt Estates (winery)
- Nick Charlap’s Ice Cream
- Osteria 166
- Papi Grande
- Pizza Amore “The Wood Fire Way”
- Share Kitchen & Bar Room
- Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill
- Sweet Melody’s
- Sweet Life Dessert
- Tops Friendly Markets
- Venus Greek & Mediterranean
- Water Lily Cafe
"The restaurants in this year's Taste are some of western New York's favorites and we couldn't
be happier to be able to provide a venue for them to reunite with the public. It’s been a long time since we’ve all been together as a community and Buffalonians are ready and willing to throw a party that supports the local businesses that have gone through so much over the past year.”
Again this year, each restaurant will offer a “Healthy Option” menu item. Additionally, restaurants have the option to offer “taste portions” of one of their menu options in order to allow more flexibility in menu planning and portioning.
The list of individual menu items will be shared next month in the Taste of Buffalo’s virtual event guide.
