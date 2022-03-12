BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Home Show comes to a close Sunday, and the star of HGTV’s “Good Bones” will be there Saturday afternoon, and she stopped by to chat on News 4 Wake Up!.

In addition to HGTV, Mina Starsiak Hawk is the co-founder of Two Chicks and a Hammer and retail store Two Chicks District Co.

She’ll be on the Home Show mainstage at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center Saturday at noon talking home renovation tips and tricks, as well as taking audience questions.

“I always tell people to assess their comfort level on the amount of risk they’re taking on. I do frequently say, don’t do anything that could flood your home or set it on fire. So like, inside the wall plumbing or electric. But, anything other than that, you can learn so much online. Take a stab at it,” Starsiak Hawk told us.

For more information about the Buffalo Home Show, click here.