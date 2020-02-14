Hidden History: Westside Gunn wants to make sure people know Buffalo breeds talent

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– If you look at his music videos one thing is clear, Buffalo is home for rapper Westside Gunn.

“It’s a lot of talent here,” Gunn said. “I haven’t shot a video anywhere else because I think it’s my job to put the city on the map.”

Born and raised on the east side, he’s the head of his own record label Griselda Records.

He signed a deal with Eminem’s label Shady Records in 2017, but he says it’s something about that Buffalove here at home.

Mayor Brown declared August 28 as Westside Gunn day in Buffalo.

Westside Gunn says he plans to turn it into a city-wide event next year.

He signed a management deal with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation back in August, along with his cousin and fellow Buffalonian Benny the Butcher, but Gunn says the work speaks for itself

Griselda Records has received shoutouts from Erykah Badu, Alicia Keys, and recently performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

From the music to the money, Gunn says he’s always managed everything by himself.

Don’t let the jewelry or nice cars fool you, he’s says he’s not just a rapper.

And at the end of the day, he says he’s a Buffalo boy.

While meeting with Mayor Brown Gunn says he spoke with him about creating more arts and fashion programs for youth in Buffalo and he’s ready for the world to see all of the talent Buffalo has to offer.

“The bigger we get, and the story of Buffalo, they want to know okay who else is dope in this city,” Gunn said.