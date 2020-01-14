Higgins announces $1.5 million grant for youth workforce development

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The federal government is helping at-risk youth get on the right path.

Congressman Brian Higgins announced today a $1.5 million YouthBuild grant for the Service Collaborative of Western New York.

YouthBuild is a nationwide program that gives people training for jobs in construction, hospitality, and advanced manufacturing.

The service collaborative says the money will help them expand their program.

Executive Director Kate Sarata says, “This funding will allow us to serve 86 participants ages 16-24 over the next three years. And I should note, our last round of funding allowed us to serve only 64 across the three years. So we’re excited to expand the opportunity to more.”

The service collaborative added that it’s partnering with local businesses to help get people in the program hands-on experience in advanced manufacturing.