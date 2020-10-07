Higgins announces $875k to assist victims of domestic violence

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–October is domestic violence awareness month and leaders in Western New York are coming together to help victims.

Congressman Brian Higgins announced $875,000 in federal money.

It will help support Western New York’s first program targeted to help survivors with a disability.

The moeny will also go toward transitional housing for people escaping domestic violence.

According to the CDC, one in every four women, and one in every seven men will experience domestic violence by their partner at some point during their lifetime.