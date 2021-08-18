Higgins announces federal funding to expand Spectrum Health services

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Congressman Brian Higgins and Spectrum Health are announcing a $4 million federal grant Wednesday afternoon for new crisis centers in Western New York.

Higgins’ office says the funding will expand on-site and mobile substance abuse and mental health treatment services across the region.

“The addition of a crisis center and expansion of a mobile response unit, led by Spectrum Health, fills a community need across the region and in underserved areas in particular,” Higgins said.

Funding will expand services specifically in southern Erie and Wyoming counties, according to officials.

Higgins and Spectrum Health officials will hold a press conference at Spectrum’s South Buffalo Counseling Center at 2412 Seneca St. at 1 p.m.