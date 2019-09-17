Higgins announces over $9.8 million grant awarded to Buffalo to hire firefighters

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A federal grant for over $9.8 million has been awarded to the City of Buffalo for the hiring of firefighters.

Congressman Brian Higgins announced Tuesday the grant is coming from the Department of Homeland Security’s Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Program.

“Buffalo is home to an incredible team of firefighters who work tirelessly and around the clock to respond to emergencies across the City. This federal funding will go a long way toward supporting and strengthening the team of professionals eager to answer that call,” Higgins said.

The SAFER program provides federal funding toward salaries and benefits for professional fire departments and volunteer departments toward efforts to hire and retain firefighters.

Higgins says these federal resources are aimed to make sure communities have adequate staffing available to protect the health and safety of the public, toward the goal of having teams available 24-hours a day to respond to emergencies and fight fires.