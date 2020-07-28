Higgins ask CBP for guidance for Canadian caregivers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The U.S. and Canadian border travel restrictions have made it difficult for many people, especially Canadians whose loved ones are seeking special treatment on this side of the border.

Congressman Brian Higgins is asking U.S. Customs and Border Protection to provide guidance for caregivers coming across the border.

Higgins points out Western New York is home to several hospitals and health care providers which specialize in intensive treatments.

It’s treatment Canadians may not be able to find anywhere else.

He says patients need the proper support in order to recover.