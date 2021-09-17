Higgins calls on colleagues to pass Infrastructure bill in Washington

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Congressman Brian Higgins is calling on his colleagues to pass the massive infrastructure bill making its way through Washington.

He rallied with labor leaders and construction workers at the site of the DL&W terminal near Canalside.

The project is the kind that Higgins would like to see more of using federal money.

He says every federal dollar has a big impact on the local economy.

“I am going to do everything that I can to get that bill more then the trillion dollars that it is. We should be spending four times that and we would get that money back,” Higgins said. “Anyone would pay a dollar and get a 700% return. Corporate tax cuts don’t give you that. Infrastructure does it puts all of those people to work and that’s what we need in this community.”

The $1 trillion infrastructure bill is expected to get a vote in the house later this month.

A much larger bill being pushed by Democrats is facing road blocks in the Senate.