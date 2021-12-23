Higgins, Kennedy to push for ADA-accessible trail at Tifft Nature Preserve

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Congressman Brian Higgins says the narrow, unseasonably wet trails at Tifft Nature Preserve are enough reason to bring a new path into the picture — one that would make it easier for people with physical disabilities to visit.

The Democrat plans to meet with Buffalo Museum of Science President and CEO Marisa Wigglesworth Thursday morning to advocate for this. Also planning to join them are New York State Senator Tim Kennedy, Buffalo Common Councilmember Chris Scanlon and CHC Learning Center Board President Mike Golebiewski.

Together, the group will share their support for a new ADA accessible trail — something that could be incorporated into the ongoing plans for improving Buffalo’s waterfront. The idea is to make it easier for people with limited mobility, such as those who require a wheelchair, to experience the nature preserve on Fuhrmann Boulevard.

A news conference on this will be held Thursday at 11 a.m.