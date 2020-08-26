Higgins: Low numbers will help open the U.S.-Canada border

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Congressman Brian Higgins says he’s frustrated the border with Canada remains closed.

But Higgins also says part of the key to opening the border is in our hands.

Non-essential travel between the U.S. and Canada is banned through at least September 21.

Canadian officials are concerned about the virus spreading from the U.S.

Higgins said today the numbers will show when we’ll be able to reopen.

“We’re 15 times more than Canada, the Canadians aren’t going to support opening that border so I think if you want the border open, wear a mask, if you want football, wear a mask, if you want schools to open, if you want some sense of normalcy again, wear a mask,” Higgins said.

Higgins has pushed to expand essential cross-border travel to include people from one country taking care of relatives in the other one.