Higgins says he made “embarrassing” error regarding stock transactions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Congressman Brian Higgins says he made a “regrettable and embarrassing” error regarding his finances.

In a statement released to News 4 Friday morning, Higgins says he “mistakenly failed to file a Periodic Transaction Report (PTR)” regarding what he said were his “only stock transactions [he] completed” last year.

“I take full responsibility and will pay any penalty assessed by the House,” Higgins went on to say. “There was no intent to hide these transactions. I recognized the oversight and disclosed the information on my annual personal financial disclosure forms filed in August.”

