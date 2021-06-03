Higgins seeks expanded Parkinson’s treatment opportunities

(WIVB) — Buffalo Congressman Brian Higgins is fighting to give veterans access to treatments for Parkinson’s disease that don’t include drugs.

Higgins testified before the house committee on veterans affairs.

He says Parkinson’s affects about 110,000 veterans, many of whom developed the disease after exposure to agent orange.

Higgins says one treatment in particular is drug-free and effective.

“Patients in my district in Western New York find that boxing – yes boxing – has been particularly helpful in slowing and even reversing the effects of their illness. Unfortunately boxing training and classes remain inaccessible for many Parkinson’s patients including many many veterans,” Higgins added.

He says former Congressman Jack Quinn, and Quinn’s brother Jeff, have both seen positive results from the “Parkinson’s boxing” program right here in Buffalo and Higgins is asking for that program to be covered by the veterans administration.