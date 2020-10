BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Canada has added a new exemption to its restriction on border crossings to allow American relatives of Canadian citizens to enter and see their loved ones.

This allowance does require a 14-day quarantine.

Now, Buffalo Congressman Brian Higgins is asking the US government to make the same exception.

The border between the US and Canada has been closed since March 24.

The current closure runs through October 21.