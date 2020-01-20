Mayor, state and Buffalo civic leaders speak up for city high school football teams

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — High school football fallout continues from a decision by the Section VI Football Federation earlier this month.

At issue is Section VI’s shift to league play and then a vote by the ECIC to not admit five Buffalo city schools: Bennett, Burgard, Hutch-Tech, McKinley and South Park into its league.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, Assemblymember Crystal Peoples-Stokes, State Sen. Tim Kennedy, Common Council President Darius Pridgen, and Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas all said Monday this is a wrong that costs city school athletes opportunities and should be reversed.

Kennedy said those assembled will meet with the state athletic commission and Section VI leaders Tuesday morning.

Pridgen said the decision doesn’t just short opportunities for city athletes, but also for athletes across the region and state – to all play against the best competition there is to offer.

“Our plaques show that we deserve to play in Section VI, because we are winners,” said Nashon Oliver, to applause.

“I have been blessed with scholarships from multiple schools solely because of who we are and the opportunities that we have. With us being taken out of Section VI, that’s taking away future opportunities for my brothers that are playing, and I don’t feel that’s right.”

Peoples-Stokes said she feels the decision will be reversed once all parties meet.