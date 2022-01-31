High-tech golf training center provides unique experience year round

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Whether you’re veteran golfer, a beginner, or somewhere in between, Buffalo Golf & Social lets you brush up on your skills anytime of the year.

Snyder native, Jesse Struebing is an avid golfer. He’s shared his love for the game as an instructor in Boston and Buffalo over the past two decades.

“I always knew that Buffalo was an underserved golf market and I wanted to bring the concepts and ideas that I had in Boston back to my home, Buffalo,” said Struebing.

Buffalo Golf & Social made its home on Washington Street in Buffalo about a year and a half ago.

Guests can choose from 140 different courses around the world and play them virtually on Trackman simulators.

Struebing also offers a one-on-one experience with lessons, complete with a video analysis. “Anybody that wants to get into golf and is nervous or scared; this is a great setting to do it in,” he said. “It’s not intimidating.”

Kassidy Aiken took up golf at the start of the pandemic and now works at Buffalo Golf & Social as an event coordinator. “You’re on the course, that’s something you can’t get anywhere else, especially in Buffalo when there is 2 feet of snow on the ground every other day,” she said.

And for those in the South towns, Buffalo Golf & Social has opened a second location in Orchard Park.

Adding to the fun, a bar will also be coming to its’ Buffalo location this Summer.

Reservations are required. For more information, head here.