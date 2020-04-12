Mayor Brown reminds residents to stay home as high winds head to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Some wicked weather is heading to Buffalo and the city is trying to get ahead of anticipated damage.

Leaders and utility companies expect that Monday, trees will come down and power outages will happen.The city’s department of public works has crews at the ready to clear debris, and National Grid has extra crews on deck to help restore power.



Dyngus day activities were already canceled due to coronavirus, so Mayor Byron Brown says to continue to do your part to stay safe through the storm.

“I have been asking people for weeks to stay home. Now people have another reason to stay home. These powerful winds can be capable of taking down trees and powerlines, so please, everyone stay home,” Brown said.

Centennial Park and Erie Basin Marina will close at sundown until further notice.

City garbage and recycling pick up will happen as scheduled, but Brown urges people to bring their totes back in and secure them right away.