High winds lead to closure of some Buffalo parks, other areas

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The high wind warning set to take effect across most of western New York has led to the closure of some parts of Buffalo.

During the morning, Buffalo police announced that Broderick Park, Bird Island Pier, Centennial Park and Erie Basin Marina are closed to both pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

Here is the list of weather conditions affecting western New York today.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING issued for parts of Erie and Niagara counties until 8 a.m.

HIGH WIND WARNING 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday for all of Western New York except Allegany County.

WIND ADVISORY for Allegany County from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, and for McKean and Potter Counties from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday.

LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING for the Lake Erie lakeshore of Chautauqua and Erie counties, and the Niagara River as far north as the Canal from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday.