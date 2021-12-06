High winds lead to closure of some parks, other locations in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The high winds in Buffalo have led the city’s Department of Public Works to close down some parks and other areas.
The following are closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic:
- Erie Basin Marina
- Centennial Park
- Broderick Park
- Bird Island Pier
Currently, the following weather advisories are in effect:
- High Wind Warning for Chautauqua, southern Erie (south of Route 20A) until 7 p.m.
- Wind Advisory for northern Erie (north of Route 20A), Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming 10 p.m.
- Lakeshore Flood Advisory for all the Erie and Chautauqua County shorelines until 7 p.m.
4 WARN FORECAST | Second round of potentially damaging wind gusts this afternoon, evening
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.