High winds lead to closure of some parks, other locations in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The high winds in Buffalo have led the city’s Department of Public Works to close down some parks and other areas.

The following are closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic:

Erie Basin Marina

Centennial Park

Broderick Park

Bird Island Pier

Currently, the following weather advisories are in effect:

High Wind Warning for Chautauqua, southern Erie (south of Route 20A) until 7 p.m.

for Chautauqua, southern Erie (south of Route 20A) until 7 p.m. Wind Advisory for northern Erie (north of Route 20A), Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming 10 p.m.

for northern Erie (north of Route 20A), Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming 10 p.m. Lakeshore Flood Advisory for all the Erie and Chautauqua County shorelines until 7 p.m.

