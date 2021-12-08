Highmark BCBS of WNY host gift drive for local families

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local healthcare company is giving back to those in need this holiday season.

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York hosted a gift drive Wednesday. Employees came together and bought gifts for more than 200 adults and children at the Valley Community Association and Terrace View Long Term Care.

Workers say they wanted to make the season a little brighter for some fellow western new yorkers.

“We always say it’s kind of cliche, it’s always more fun to give than to get and I’ll tell you with the experience that I’ve had today, greeting the people that are coming through that is definitely the case,” said Mike Edbauer, president, Highmark BCBS of WNY.

Highmark was able to get names and wish lists so all of these gifts were personalized.