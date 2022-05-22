BUFFALO, N.Y. — Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and OPEIU, Local 153 agreed to a three-year contract Sunday.

Highmark BCBS of WNY is the only Buffalo-based health insurance provider that employs union members. The new contract will be in effect through April 25, 2025 and will cover 375 bargaining-unit employees, most of whom serve in office, customer service and clerical roles.

The insurer reported in the announcement that the new contract also includes an extension of remote work beyond the current collective bargaining agreement.

Our employees represented by OPEIU, Local 153 are some of our most important brand ambassadors. They are on the front lines in our customer service and administrative areas, serving invaluable roles for the company. You hear us say that we are the only local health insurance company with union representation because that means a lot to us and our members. We are pleased by today’s contract ratification.” Dr. Michael Edbauer, President, Highmark BCBS of WNY