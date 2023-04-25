BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield is planning to move to Seneca One Tower next year.

The move of the company’s roughly 1,400-member workforce on W. Genesee Street is set to take place in Spring 2024. Its lease at that address is set to expire the following summer.

“Moving to a more adaptive office space in Seneca One is the best way to support our team members, so they can support our customers,” Dr. Michael Edbauer, president of Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York, said.

Although the company’s been headquartered in Buffalo since its founding in 1936, it has occupied a number of locations, including two each on Delaware Avenue and Main Street.

Highmark says a significant reduction of their current space at 257 W. Genesee was considered before settling on Seneca One.

“We are not ‘downsizing,’ but adapting to the new post-COVID workplace realities,” Dr. Edbauer says of the company’s plan to occupy floors 34 through 38.