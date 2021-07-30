Highmark holds second annual drive-thru food drive for FeedMore WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Highmark employees payed it forward with their second annual drive-thru food drive to benefit FeedMore WNY.

Highmark says that the drive-thru idea was born out of the pandemic, but lets employees stay safe while giving back, and supports families who are struggling with food insecurity.

“We know that having food anxiety is really part of someone’s total health,” Julie Snyder, Highmark’s vice president of community affairs, says. “So, we keep very close touch with FeedMore and many other community partners, and this just felt like the right thing to do again this year.”

Last year, Highmark employees collected five tons of food for FeedMore WNY, and are expected to reach that goal this year, as well.