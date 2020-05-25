Hispanic Heritage Council hosting free mask, food, and COVID testing event

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Hispanic Heritage Council is taking care of the community by hosting a free mask, food, and testing event on Saturday.

Organizers say there will be a curbside pickup for hand sanitizer, face masks, gloves, COVID-19 guidance, toothbrush, toothpaste, and more while supplies last.

G-Health Enterprise Mobile Unit will also provide free testing and contract tracing.

It starts at noon at the corner of Niagara and Hudson Street.

