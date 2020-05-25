1  of  2
Coronavirus
Gov. Cuomo announces programs to expand testing at pharmacies, help small businesses Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Closings
There are currently 275 active closings. Click for more details.

Coronavirus

Class of 2020

Open 4 Business

Help 4 WNY

Hispanic Heritage Council hosting free mask, food, and COVID testing event

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Hispanic Heritage Council is taking care of the community by hosting a free mask, food, and testing event on Saturday.

Organizers say there will be a curbside pickup for hand sanitizer, face masks, gloves, COVID-19 guidance, toothbrush, toothpaste, and more while supplies last.

G-Health Enterprise Mobile Unit will also provide free testing and contract tracing.

It starts at noon at the corner of Niagara and Hudson Street.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss