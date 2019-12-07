Hispanic Heritage Council of WNY holds first Avenida San Juan tree lighting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York held its first Avenida San Juan tree lighting on Niagara St.

People who attended the “Parranda Buffalo” celebration enjoyed Caribbean caroling, a storefront decorating contest and hot chocolate.

Organizers say that they are excited to share their traditions with the community.

Michele Agosto, one of those organizers, said “Three Kings Day is a really special time for Latinos all over the world, and here in Buffalo is no different. So, this is a great time, just in general, to get together and enjoy each other, build on community and the idea of peace, love and harmony.”

The event was held at the future location of the Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute near Niagara and Hudson streets in Buffalo.