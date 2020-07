BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–One of the most historic cemeteries in Buffalo got some help keeping up its grounds today.

The property’s usual volunteers haven’t been able to care for it during the pandemic.

So a herd of goats lent their goatscaping services instead at Concordia Cemetery today.

Let’s Goat Buffalo volunteered the goats to help trim down the grass and weeds.

The goal is to encourage others to also pitch in to help at the cemetery.